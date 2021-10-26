Cameron truck driver robbed at knifepoint; K-9 leads deputies to suspect

A Santee man is accused of holding a knife to a truck driver’s throat and taking $1,500 in cash from him, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warrants.
Glenn Anthony Bell, 40, of 246 Empire Lane, is facing charges of armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A Cameron truck driver reported he was robbed around 3:40 a.m. Oct. 20 as he was about to leave his home.
The driver noticed his dogs were “barking a lot and acting unusual.”
The driver got into his tractor-trailer truck and turned the ignition.
He then spotted a man hiding under the trailer, according to the incident report.
The man “came out from under the trailer with a large stick and demanded a money bag” that the man carried, the report says.
The man struck the truck driver in the head with a stick.
The driver grabbed a knife from the cab of his truck to protect himself, the report states.
The two began to fight over the knife and went down to the ground.
That’s when the man held the knife to the driver’s throat.
The driver was able to break free and the man dropped the knife.
The man fled with the money bag, which also contained a cellphone and an electronic tablet, the report said.
The driver’s neighbor called law enforcement.
A suspect was found with the help of Calhoun County Sheriff’s K9 Angus.
Deputies found a cellphone on the ground about 10 feet into a wooded area. After about a mile, they found a $100 bill.
Moments later, K9 Angus and deputies found a suspect and took him into custody.
A deputy noted, “I observed multiple hundred dollar bills coming out of the suspect’s pocket.”
Deputies reported finding an electronic tablet and another cellphone nearby.
Deputies determined the first cellphone they found belonged to the suspect.
Bell remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond set by Calhoun County Magistrate Jeff Bloom on Oct. 21.
If Bell is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com The editor's limited time offer is full access to all the website has to off…
Bell’s prior convictions, in part, include: shoplifting in 1999, grand larceny in 2006, first-degree burglary in 2009 and malicious injury to personal property in 2017.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD