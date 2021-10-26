Cameron truck driver robbed at knifepoint; K-9 leads deputies to suspect

A Santee man is accused of holding a knife to a truck driver’s throat and taking $1,500 in cash from him, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Glenn Anthony Bell, 40, of 246 Empire Lane, is facing charges of armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A Cameron truck driver reported he was robbed around 3:40 a.m. Oct. 20 as he was about to leave his home.

The driver noticed his dogs were “barking a lot and acting unusual.”

The driver got into his tractor-trailer truck and turned the ignition.

He then spotted a man hiding under the trailer, according to the incident report.

The man “came out from under the trailer with a large stick and demanded a money bag” that the man carried, the report says.

The man struck the truck driver in the head with a stick.

The driver grabbed a knife from the cab of his truck to protect himself, the report states.

The two began to fight over the knife and went down to the ground.