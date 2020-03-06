Cameron man facing child pornography charges

A 47-year-old Cameron man is facing child pornography charges.

Matthew Christian Pendergast is charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

He’s also charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Each of the charges is a felony. If he’s found guilty, he could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the Pendergast investigation and arrest.

Investigators allege he distributed multiple files of child pornography. Pendergast also allegedly possessed child pornography.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

