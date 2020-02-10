Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Cameron man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after allegedly wrecking his vehicle and leading officers on a brief foot chase.
Phillip Lee Haynes Jr., 18, of Oak View Road, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, valued at $10,000 or more; possession of a schedule I narcotic; failure to stop for blue lights and leaving the scene of an accident.
Officers encountered Haynes as they were conducting a routine patrol of the Sprinkle Avenue area around 12:22 a.m. Saturday.
They spotted a gray Chevy Impala with an improper auto sale tags turning onto Crab Apple Lane, according to a police incident report.
The Chevy Impala began to operate at a high rate of speed before striking a drainage ditch on Sprinkle Avenue, causing it to become disabled, the report states.
Two people exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot toward the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
Haynes was taken into custody at the intersection of Broughton Street and Murray Road, according to the incident report.
Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services was summoned when Haynes began to complain he was having trouble breathing due to asthma.
A search of the vehicle revealed a $5 bill containing two rock-like substances consistent with eutylone, a schedule I narcotic known as “bath salts”; two open beer cans and two cellphones.
In addition to the arrest warrants, Haynes was charged with driving under suspension, open beer container and reckless driving.
The other subject has not yet been arrested.
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
A New Jersey man said his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night on Old Number Six Highway near Santee, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man was driving on Old Number Six Highway around 10:38 p.m. when he spotted a male flagging him down.
When the driver tried to help the male, the male pointed a handgun at the driver and told him to get out of the car, the report said. The male drove away.
The vehicle was valued at $6,000.
