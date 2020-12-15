Calhoun sheriff seeks to ID 'person of interest'

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers announced that the agency is seeking the identification and whereabouts of a "person of interest."

On the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 12, a person matching the description of the one depicted in the accompanying photograph was seen entering a business on Colonel Thomson Highway in St. Matthews, Summers said.

The sheriff noted the individual is a person of interest in a “possible larceny.”

If anyone has information about this person’s identification or whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

