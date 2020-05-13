Calhoun sheriff asking public for help in shooting case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding out about shots being fired into a dwelling off Kennerly Road on Friday morning May 8.

"We are still working on it," Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said Wednesday. "We are trying to develop suspects. We are asking for the community's help in identifying the shooter."

The CCSO posted on its Facebook page Friday that a shooting had occurred and noted it is searching for any video surveillance from the 1600-2000 block of Kennerly Road.

Deputies responded to a Pineview Lane residence around 5:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired into a residence, according to a CCSO incident report.

The woman in the house said she was asleep in bed when she heard glass in her front door shatter.

The woman heard the gunshots but did not know of how many shots were fired, according to the report.

The woman occupies the house with her two children. No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies did notice several shell cases on the property, according to the report.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 803-874-2741.

