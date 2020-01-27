{{featured_button_text}}
Cops illustration

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Calhoun county residents reported crimes ranging from motor vehicle theft to littering recently:

Larcenies reported in Calhoun County

• On Jan. 13, a St. Matthews woman reported that someone had taken their EZGO golf cart that was parked near their house. The cart was valued at $2,500.

St. Matthews woman charged with stealing candy

• On Jan. 14, 2020, an Orangeburg woman said her door was open when she returned home. She said that a PlayStation 4 and $39 in cash were stolen. The loss was valued at $609.

Mail taken in Elloree

• On Jan. 18, a St. Matthews man reported that his landscape trailer was taken. The trailer is a 5.5-foot x 10-foot single-axle with white rims. It was valued at $2001.

• On Jan. 18, three Cameron residents reported their home had been broken into and a total of $1,630 in cash and jewelry was taken. One of the victims named a possible suspect.

• On Jan. 19, a Swansea woman reported that someone had been "squatting" on their property and had left a great deal of trash and other supplies.

