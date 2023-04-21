Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Calhoun County man out on bond has been charged with multiple drug charges, including trafficking.

“This individual had a substantial amount of narcotics that he has been charged with,” the sheriff said. “Among the narcotics seized, crack cocaine, marijuana and other, a quantity of fentanyl. I’m thankful we took this off the streets before someone was killed.”

Ravenell said 32-year-old Jaquan Darby of St. Matthews was charged with trafficking ecstasy, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine base, distribution of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl citrate, possession with intent to distribute dexmethylphenidate, possession with intent to distribute amphetamines, two counts of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Focalin XR, two counts of possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute promethazine syrup.

The sheriff said that on Feb. 23, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Operations units were searching for an individual due to an active domestic violence warrant at an Old Elloree Road residence.

OCSO Spec Ops took 27-year-old Charles Singleton into custody. His charges have been previously announced in a release.

“So, when we took him into custody he was out on bond for two other charges,” Ravenell said. “It’s like a game of seeing how many bonds you can get.”

Darby was later tied to the illegal narcotics and at the time of his arrest earlier this week, he was out on bond on several unrelated charges.