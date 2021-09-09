Calhoun County warrants: Shot fired after litter dispute

A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at another man in a dispute over litter.

George John Leedecke, of 795 Limestone Road, is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies took Leedecke into custody on Thursday.

The confrontation occurred at the Enmarket convenience store/gas station, located at 6009 Columbia Road, St. Matthews, around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A 23-year-old man was inside his vehicle and poured water from a cup onto the ground, the report said.

A man exited a black truck, which was parked at a gas pump, approached the 23-year-old and accused him of littering.

The man picked some trash from the ground and threw it at the 23-year-old in his vehicle, the report claims. The 23-year-old threw the trash out at the man.

As the 23-year-old drove away, Leedecke allegedly pulled out a pistol and walked quickly to the rear of the 23-year-old’s car and “fired one shot” at him, warrants say. The 23-year-old was not injured.