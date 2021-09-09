Calhoun County warrants: Shot fired after litter dispute

A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at another man in a dispute over litter.
George John Leedecke, of 795 Limestone Road, is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies took Leedecke into custody on Thursday.
The confrontation occurred at the Enmarket convenience store/gas station, located at 6009 Columbia Road, St. Matthews, around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
A 23-year-old man was inside his vehicle and poured water from a cup onto the ground, the report said.
A man exited a black truck, which was parked at a gas pump, approached the 23-year-old and accused him of littering.
The man picked some trash from the ground and threw it at the 23-year-old in his vehicle, the report claims. The 23-year-old threw the trash out at the man.
As the 23-year-old drove away, Leedecke allegedly pulled out a pistol and walked quickly to the rear of the 23-year-old’s car and “fired one shot” at him, warrants say. The 23-year-old was not injured.
The 23-year-old told deputies that the person who fired the shot never pointed the gun at him, but he did see him fire the gun into the air, the incident report said.
Investigators obtained video surveillance from the store.
If Leedecke is convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
