Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: Two face meth charges

Two Swansea residents are facing methamphetamine charges following an investigation into a stolen Kubota side-by-side vehicle, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report and warrants.

Cheryl A. Shannon, 59, and William “Billy” Remo Bryant, 63, both of 145 Huggins Hill Lane, are charged with conspiracy and first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Bryant is also facing an additional charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also charged with first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana and first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

The incident stemmed from a sheriff’s office investigation into a stolen Kubota side-by-side vehicle allegedly spotted on the Huggins Lane property.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home in an effort to find the key to the vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the home around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Shannon was the only person home, according to incident reports.

She allegedly admitted to deputies that there was marijuana and methamphetamine in the home.