Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A St. Matthews man is facing a methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop.

Justin Solomon Yancey, 31, has a pending warrant for trafficking methamphetamine and awaits several other charges, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

Deputy Josh Vicari allegedly spotted Yancey operating an unregistered motorcycle in the area of Ott Sisters Road, but Yancey “intentionally dumped the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot,” Summers said.

A 33-year-old woman was also riding on the motorcycle. Deputies claim that when Yancey dumped the motorcycle, the woman fell off and landed on the ground.

Medics transported her to a Lexington-area hospital for treatment, according to Chief Deputy Matt Trentham.

Deputies took Yancey into custody and allegedly found him to be in possession of 112 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of marijuana, 6.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, Summers said.

Court records show that Yancey is wanted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia for a probation violation stemming from a conviction of theft by taking.