Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: Teens accused of robbing 18-year-old

Two teens are accused of kidnapping and robbing an 18-year-old man on Aug. 21, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse James Geddis Jr., 17, is facing one count each of criminal conspiracy, petit larceny valued $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping and armed robbery.

A 16-year-old is facing the same charges. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the 16-year-old’s name due to his age.

Both suspects reside at a Caldon Road home in Swansea.

The 18-year-old reported that he drove to a Jumper Station Road location to meet an acquaintance he knew from Instagram, according to an incident report.

The acquaintance got into the passenger’s seat of the 18-year-old’s vehicle. The 18-year-old then backed into a nearby driveway to turn around.

As he did that, another male allegedly approached the driver’s side window and shattered it.

The 18-year-old claims the passenger pointed a gun at him and told him to give up everything and open the trunk.

He alleges the passenger and the other male stole $200 in cash, an Apple iPad, a wallet, a book bag, shoes and electric charging cables for his Apple iPhone and Apple iPad.

The two then ran away through the woods, the 18-year-old said.

The 18-year-old was able to drive to another area where he called law enforcement.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jimmy Orso said deputies executed a search warrant at a Caldon Road residence and allegedly found some of the items that belonged to the man.

Deputies took the pair into custody last Wednesday.

Geddis remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $604,200 bond set by Calhoun County Magistrate Joseph Teague, according to online public court records.

Orso said the 16-year-old will remain at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

If convicted Geddis and the 16-year-old each face up to 30 years in prison.