Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: Stalking suspect sought; man accused of shooting at Swansea home

Authorities are seeking a Columbia man accused of stalking a woman and shooting at a Calhoun County home.

Harrison Brodrick Brown, 32, of 2525 Palmland Drive, is wanted on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Brown is accused of “repeatedly texting” the woman on Nov. 18 “with threatening messages, then multiple times drove by the victim’s father’s house which the victim was at, then shooting a firearm,” according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Warrants accuse Brown of sending the following text messages to the woman:

• “Tell ya dad move cause he getting rob”

• “He making u leave me OK he taking something from me imma take something from him”

• “I’m not scared of ya f - - - - - - daddy matter fact I’m otw down there f - - - all this”

• “I’m down here u hear me”

• “Come round the corner”

• “Bout time I ride back pass u should be behind me”

The warrants claim that Brown’s alleged, “words and conduct are a pattern serving no legitimate purpose and cause a reasonable person to fear assault or injury.”

An incident report states witnesses heard up to 10 gunshots. Deputies collected four shell casings from the roadway by the father’s Swansea home.

The Columbia Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office tried to locate Brown at a Columbia apartment complex on Tuesday. They didn’t find him.

Authorities would like for Brown to surrender.

He’s described as a Black male who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 290 pounds.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Columbia Police Department.

If anyone knows Brown’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 911.

