Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect; investigators allege man tried to steal catalytic converter

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the driver of a grey Chevrolet SUV on allegations that he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Swansea resident on Thursday afternoon.

The Swansea resident reported seeing a stranger under the hood of an old Ford parked in the backyard.

It sounded like the stranger was using a power tool. The stranger ran off and got into a grey SUV after the resident confronted him, according to an incident report.

The resident reported the license plate number to deputies, but it was registered to a Dodge Ram truck out of Richland County, the report states.

The stranger was described as a white male standing about 5-feet-7 and weighing around 170 pounds.

He appeared to be in his early 30s and has brown hair.

He was wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants and a tan brimmed fishing hat.

If anyone has information about the grey Chevrolet SUV and the suspected driver, they are asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

