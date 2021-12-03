 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect; investigators allege man tried to steal catalytic converter

driver sought

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the person who was driving this vehicle Wednesday. They claim he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the driver of a grey Chevrolet SUV on allegations that he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Swansea resident on Thursday afternoon.

The Swansea resident reported seeing a stranger under the hood of an old Ford parked in the backyard.

It sounded like the stranger was using a power tool. The stranger ran off and got into a grey SUV after the resident confronted him, according to an incident report.

The resident reported the license plate number to deputies, but it was registered to a Dodge Ram truck out of Richland County, the report states.

The stranger was described as a white male standing about 5-feet-7 and weighing around 170 pounds.

He appeared to be in his early 30s and has brown hair.

He was wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants and a tan brimmed fishing hat.

If anyone has information about the grey Chevrolet SUV and the suspected driver, they are asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

