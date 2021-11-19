Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in dispute over turtles

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a man during a dispute about turtles, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Antoine Dwayne Anderson, 46, of 1845 Kennerly Road, is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstructing justice.

The shooting took place on Nov. 12 around 9:30 p.m. just outside of Anderson’s home, the incident report said.

Anderson told deputies he’d accused the man of stealing his pet turtles.

The 58-year-old Columbia man was upset when he arrived at Anderson’s home, Anderson said.

The two of them argued outside and then a physical altercation ensued, the report states.

Anderson allegedly told deputies that he went inside of his home, retrieved a firearm and shot the Columbia man.

Deputies claim Anderson told them he was aiming for the Columbia man’s hip.

The bullet struck the man’s left arm and exited his chest.

Anderson allegedly told deputies, “I was not trying to kill him. I tried to shoot him in the hip and I aimed too high.”

Anderson allegedly told deputies that he fled the shooting scene initially so he could toss two firearms in Sweetwater Lake.

He told deputies he’s a convicted felon.

Deputies weren’t able to locate the firearms.

Calhoun County EMS transported the injured man to Lexington Medical Center.

Calhoun County Magistrate Cassandra Keller set Anderson’s bond at $95,000 cash or surety on Nov. 13.

If convicted, Anderson faces up to 30 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

