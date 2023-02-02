The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identification and whereabouts of a man who may have information about a carjacking incident that happened near St. Matthews on Jan. 22.

The agency released a photo Thursday of a man who “may have information or involvement” in the incident, Capt. Jimmy Orso said.

The incident took place at Enmarket, located at 6009 Columbia Road, around 2:44 a.m.

A couple arrived at the business in a 2017 white Honda Civic and parked in front of the store, according to an incident report.

The woman remained in the front passenger seat while the driver left the engine running and went inside the store.

As the driver was in the store, two strangers got into the Civic while the woman remained in the car, the report said.

The driver saw the strangers drive away in the car and began to chase after it.

The car turned right onto Burke Road toward Kennerly Road, the driver said.

He then saw the woman roll onto the concrete from the front passenger side.

The woman told deputies that while she was in the car, the stranger in the backseat told the stranger in the driver’s seat to let her out of it.

She left her Louis Vuitton purse in the car, but was able to grab her identification card and money.

Investigators are searching for the two males who stole the Civic. They are also looking for the Civic itself.

If anyone has information about the two men who took the Civic or the Civic itself, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 1-803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.