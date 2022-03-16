Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: Answers sought in slaying; man killed in parents’ yard

Cori Javon Matthews “is somebody’s son, he’s somebody’s brother and he’s somebody’s father,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

Investigators are trying to determine who shot and killed Matthews on Jan. 27, 2020.

Matthews was in his parents’ yard in St. Matthews when someone fired into his vehicle.

He was 30.

“We’ve been continuously and consistently following leads in this case,” Summers said.

Investigators believe there are individuals in Orangeburg County who have information about his death.

Deputies were called to a Calhoun Road home at 10:20 p.m. on the day Matthews died.

When they arrived, Calhoun County EMS medics were taking Matthews out of a vehicle that had bullet holes. Matthews appeared to be unconscious, an incident report states.

EMS transported Matthews to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St. Matthews police officers also responded to the scene.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators have interviewed numerous individuals and taken approximately 30 statements, Summers said.

Summers warns that if anyone is withholding information, they could be facing charges.

“We believe more than one person is involved in the planning and killing,” Summers said.

“Our investigation is pointing us in a certain direction and we’re almost there,” he added.

Matthews’ family is actively cooperating and assisting in the investigation, he said.

“The family is praying for a solution in Cori’s murder,” Summers said.

“We’re encouraging anybody with information to let us know,” he added.

To report information, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

