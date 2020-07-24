Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: 18-year-old has been missing for two weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local 18-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

On Thursday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report for Imani Marie Gleaton, a Black female standing 5-foot-4, weighing 189 pounds and wearing braids.

She was last seen on July 10 leaving her workplace, the Hardee’s in St. Matthews.

Neither her family nor friends have heard from her since she went missing.

Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said on Friday morning that investigators interviewed the family member who last saw her before she went missing.

He said the case will be turned over to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone knows Gleaton’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD..

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.