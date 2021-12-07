Calhoun County Sheriff: No ‘active or credible threat’ at St. Matthews K8

ST. MATTHEWS – A 12-year-old and two 11-year-old students are accused of making bogus threats to “shoot up” St. Matthews K8 School, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Summers said he learned Monday night of Instagram posts threatening a shooting incident at the school.

“It was just a hoax,” he said.

He speculated that the accused students did it “to maybe get out of going to school.”

“My deputies and investigators worked with (Calhoun County School) District and school officials throughout the night,” Summers said.

Investigators were able to obtain the location of the alleged senders of the hoax threat around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Summers said law enforcement officials spoke with the students’ parents.

“The parents were very helpful and cooperative,” Summers said.

“At this time, I am comfortable saying that there are no active or credible threats to our children or our schools,” Summers said.

“I appreciate all of the hard work done by my men and women on behalf of the community. If anyone noticed the increased presence of our deputies at the schools this morning, it was done out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our children,” he added.

Calhoun County School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said the accused students are in the fifth and sixth grades.

He said the students will be recommended for disciplinary action.

“We always hate to get these phone calls, but they happen,” he said.

Wilson sent notifications to parents on Tuesday morning, saying, “The threat to the SMK8 school has been resolved. At this point there is no credible threat to the school.

“All is well and safe for all students and those that work in the school. Parents and guardians I ask that you stress to your child to use the technology they have in their possession appropriately. There is not much that between our technology department and law enforcement that we can’t trace back.

“If you decided to keep your child home today, it is safe to bring them back to school now.”

The sheriff’s office provided additional deputies to the district’s schools on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, Summers said.

