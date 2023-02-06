A 22-year-old Estill man is accused of luring a 12-year-old girl from her Calhoun County home so he could sexually assault her, according to warrants.

Landin Nathaniel Crosby, of Clifton Drive, is charged with two counts each of kidnapping and criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between ages 11 to 14.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said, “My investigators jumped on this case as soon as it was reported. I am glad we safely removed this man from preying on the youth of our community.”

Crosby allegedly reached out to the girl through the social media application Snapchat, according to an incident report.

The girl told him multiple times that was as 12, the report claims.

She alleges Crosby told her that he didn’t care about her age.

One incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 26, 2022 and the other on Jan. 19, 2023.

Warrants claim that during the most recent incident, Crosby lured the girl from her house during the night “with the intent of unlawfully having sexual activity” with her.

Crosby allegedly drove her in his Cadillac from her home to the back parking lot of the St. Matthews Family Dollar, located at 625 Harry C. Raysor Street.

She told investigators that Crosby sexually assaulted her in the back of his Cadillac there, the incident report states.

These incidents remain under investigation and additional charges may be possible, according to investigators.

Authorities investigated the claims after the girl shared her allegations with her parents.

Crosby was taken into custody in Hampton County on Saturday. Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Crosby’s bond at $100,000.

If Crosby is convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison if a judge sentences him to two consecutive 30-year terms in prison on both counts of kidnapping alone.