Calhoun County man shot multiple times, dies
breaking top story

{{featured_button_text}}
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office illustration
T&D CORRESPONDENT LARRY JORDAN

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in his Calhoun County home on Sunday night.

Jason Geiger, 45, of Jumper Station Road, died after receiving “multiple gunshot wounds” at his Swansea residence on Sunday, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Porth said Geiger’s body will undergo an autopsy sometime during the next couple of days.

Calhoun County Chief Deputy Sheriff Matt Trentham said someone called law enforcement to Geiger’s residence around 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more information on Tuesday.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

