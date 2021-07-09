Calhoun County man missing

A 56-year-old man is missing and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Stanley Green was last seen in the Kennerly Road area of Calhoun County on July 4.

The Calhoun County man has not been seen since, according to Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Green is a Black man, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Green’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.