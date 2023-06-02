A Calhoun County man is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Jesse S. Shutters, 69, of Gaston is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office took him into custody Thursday. Investigators with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Secret Service and Federal Bureau of Investigations, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office.