Calhoun County High School: Teen accused of shooting gun at crowd

A 17-year-old male is accused of shooting a gun at a crowd of people in a Calhoun County High School parking lot. No one was physically injured.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a gun and carrying a weapon on a school campus.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the name of the suspect, citing his age. It identified the suspect as a former Calhoun County High School student.

Warrants allege someone physically assaulted the 17-year-old outside of the St. Matthews school around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness said she was leaving a ballgame when a coach ran past her, according to an incident report.

She looked through a fence and saw a fight underway.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The coaches had to separate the people who were fighting, she said.

She said a crowd of people began to leave and then she saw a male “crouching down walking close to a truck.”

She alleged the male “had a gun in his right hand next to his legs as he walked alongside of (a) pickup truck.”