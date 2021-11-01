Calhoun County High School: Suspect, 17, charged as adult; Calhoun sheriff: Security not the issue in shooting

The sheriff continued, “Nothing was wrong with the security. How do you plan for something like that and be at the exact same spot as the shooter’s gonna be? It’s an impossible task. We had plenty of security. It didn’t have nothing to do with the security.

“All it had to do with was the 17-year-old thug that decided to pull out a gun and shoot. It was after the game in the parking lot. Football game. Security was up to par. No problems, no incident, but, you know, when you get somebody who wants to be a thug, you can’t plan for that.”

Summers said the suspect was a former Calhoun County High School student.

Summers said the sheriff’s department will provide as much security as needed for athletic events.

“We’re going to provide the security that we deem necessary for each team, or each game,” the sheriff said.

If the accused gunman is convicted as an adult, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

