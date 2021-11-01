Calhoun County High School: Suspect, 17, charged as adult; Calhoun sheriff: Security not the issue in shooting

A 17-year-old male accused of shooting a gun at a crowd of people in a Calhoun County High School parking lot has been charged as an adult, Sheriff Thomas Summers said Monday.
No one was physically injured during the incident, which followed a football game held at the school on Oct. 27.
Killah Jahmarius Scott, of Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a gun and carrying a weapon on a school campus.
Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Scott's bond at $50,000 on Oct. 28. Online court records show Scott has not yet posted bond.
“He’s already been charged. He was charged as an adult,” Summers said.
George Kiernan, Calhoun County School District’s human resources director and public information officer, referred questions to the sheriff’s office, citing the ongoing investigation.
The sheriff said the incident had nothing to do with a lack of security at the event, but rather everything to do with the suspect.
“He actually started the fight. He swung at a guy, missed, the guy … hit him a couple of times. Then the guy was leaving, but the kid goes back to the car, gets a gun and starts shooting after starting the fight. He just bit off more than he could chew,” Summers said.
The sheriff continued, “Nothing was wrong with the security. How do you plan for something like that and be at the exact same spot as the shooter’s gonna be? It’s an impossible task. We had plenty of security. It didn’t have nothing to do with the security.
“All it had to do with was the 17-year-old thug that decided to pull out a gun and shoot. It was after the game in the parking lot. Football game. Security was up to par. No problems, no incident, but, you know, when you get somebody who wants to be a thug, you can’t plan for that.”
Summers said the suspect was a former Calhoun County High School student.
Summers said the sheriff’s department will provide as much security as needed for athletic events.
“We’re going to provide the security that we deem necessary for each team, or each game,” the sheriff said.
If the accused gunman is convicted as an adult, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
