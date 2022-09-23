Calhoun County burglary suspect charged with Orangeburg armed robbery

A 22-year-old man charged in a Cameron burglary is now charged in an armed robbery in Orangeburg.

Shidarius Ahmad Tyre Ellis of Mack Street, St. Matthews, is charged in Orangeburg with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside of an Ellis Avenue home around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The robber got away with a 2015 GMC Acadia, keys and a pocketbook.

A City of Orangeburg camera didn’t video the robbery itself, but recorded a person near the residence just a few minutes before the robbery occurred. The person matched the description of the suspect, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The stolen vehicle was located in the backyard of a Cameron home on Monday afternoon as Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a burglary.

An incident report claims deputies found a stolen 9 mm Glock 19 and the keys to the stolen Acadia in the rear bedroom where they found the burglary suspect. The handgun was stolen in St. Matthews.

In the Cameron incident, Ellis is charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol and first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base.

For those charges, Calhoun County Magistrate Joseph Teague set his bond at $1.3 million on Tuesday.

In the Orangeburg cases, Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger deferred setting Ellis’ bond for consideration by a circuit judge at a later date.

Ellis has a 2017 conviction for attempted armed robbery.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.