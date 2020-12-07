Calhoun authorities seek man’s ID

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in surveillance video.

The sheriff’s office said they’d like to question the man regarding an incident that took place on Dec. 1 near the Enmarket gas station, located at Columbia Road at Burke Road, just outside of St. Matthews.

To report information about the person seen in the surveillance footage, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.