Calhoun authorities seek man’s ID
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying this man.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in surveillance video.

The sheriff’s office said they’d like to question the man regarding an incident that took place on Dec. 1 near the Enmarket gas station, located at Columbia Road at Burke Road, just outside of St. Matthews.

To report information about the person seen in the surveillance footage, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

