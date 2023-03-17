Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Someone stole a black 2003 Cadillac Seville with a white “What Would Jesus Do?” sticker on the rear window, according to an incident report.

The owner left the vehicle at an Iris Lane residence in Neeses at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The keys were in the vehicle and the doors were unlocked, the report said.

When the woman returned 45 minutes later, she saw a stranger driving down Iris Lane in her car.

The vehicle is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg resident needed medical attention after he was hit in the head twice, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. Thursday at the Landmark Towers on Doyle Street.

The resident said he was returning home when he observed a male dressed in all black in front of the apartment complex.

The male told the resident to stop, but he didn’t.

The male approached the resident from behind and hit him on the right side of his head with something hard.

The resident said he fought back before the male fled the scene, the report states

The resident had swelling to his head and eye. He was transported to MUSC Health Orangeburg for care.

ODPS was contacted about the incident at 8:45 a.m., the report said.

In a separate incident, a Bowman woman claims she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend early Thursday morning on Maxcy Street.

The man allegedly struck her in the face twice.

She also claims he took the bullets out of a gun and then placed it to her head, telling her that he was not going to kill her yet and that he needed to “get his head together,” according to the report.

The woman also alleges her ex-boyfriend threatened to harm her parents as well. She noted he just got out of jail.

The woman said she was afraid for her life.