A Springfield man has been charged with burglary after he was found in a Neeses home.
A relative of the homeowners kept him there until deputies arrived, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“This individual was discovered inside this home and held until sheriff’s deputies could be called,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
“There were items that were collected and placed together that he was apparently going to steal,” Ravenell said.
Robert Shugerts Jr., 25, has been charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a crime and malicious injury to real property.
The alleged burglary occurred at a Homeplace Road home while the homeowners were away.
A relative of the homeowners stopped by at 8 a.m. Sunday to check on the property.
The relative said as he approached the home, he noticed a golf cart in the yard and the front door to the home was open.
The relative said he went into the living room and he allegedly spotted Shugerts sitting on the floor with what appeared to be a shotgun.
The relative struck Shugerts and pushed him against the wall, taking the weapon that turned out to be a shotgun stock, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The relative then held Shugerts until law enforcement arrived, threatening to use the shotgun stock on him if he moved, the report said.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators found the residence in “complete disarray,” the report states, adding that several firearms were stacked on a kitchen counter along with ammo and other items.
Bond was set on Shugerts at $42,000 cash or surety during Monday’s hearing.
If he’s convicted, first-degree burglary carries a sentence with a 15-year minimum and up to life in prison.
In April, an Orangeburg County jury decided Shugerts was not guilty of breaking into his ex’s home and kidnapping her. He spent almost two years in jail awaiting trial.
