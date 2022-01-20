Burglary suspect found hiding in home

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Deputies arrested a burglary suspect hiding in his North home on Tuesday, according to warrants.

Jeffery Tray Appleton, 39, of 456 Salem Branch Road, is facing one count each of first-degree burglary and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 with enhancement.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a North Road man reported that someone stole numerous items from his unlocked workshop and two unlocked vehicles.

The stolen items included: a 120-volt Everstart power inverter, a blue Aluratek Bluetooth cassette, a brown Coach wallet, a Black & Decker weedeater, a car care kit, a yellow blower for a bouncy house, a Poulan chainsaw, a blue Craftsman router, two Black & Decker 20-volt drills, a blue Campbell-Hausfield air compressor, five 20-volt Black & Decker lithium ion batteries, a Craftsman soldering kit, a Portland hedge trimmer and a Dremel 300 kit.

Appleton’s warrants claim, “When law enforcement arrived at his house on Jan. 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Jeffrey Appleton was found hiding in his house and in possession of nearly all of the victim’s stolen items that were taken less than 11 hours earlier. Once confronted with the allegations, Jeffery Appleton provided a video-recorded statement that was irrational and implausible that his alibi witness denied.”

Appleton has two or more prior burglary convictions.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Appleton’s bond on Thursday morning at $5,000 cash or surety. As of early afternoon, he’d not yet posted bond.

If convicted, Appleton faces up to life in prison.

In other reports:

Someone stole a power meter from a Kennerly Road workshop in Orangeburg. It was reported stolen on Wednesday and is valued $2,000.

A power pole and meter box were reported stolen from a Mozel Lane property in Bowmen on Wednesday. The pole and box are valued at $500.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

The bank manager of BB&T, located at 500 Bennett St., reported on Wednesday that someone deposited three fraudulent checks totaling $9,935.17.

The bank manager said the person allegedly used a mobile application to deposit the checks as follows: $3,393.66 on Oct. 22, 2021, $1,005.99 on Oct. 25, 2021, and $4,989.52 on Oct. 26, 2021.

