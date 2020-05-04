Burglars steal cigarettes, scratch-off tickets from Orangeburg gas station

One of the women said she was lying on the couch and talking on the phone when she heard gunfire.

She immediately got on the floor until the shooting ended.

She heard a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. She didn’t attempt to look outside to get a description of it.

The other woman was lying in her bed when she heard gunfire erupt outside.

After the shooting stopped, she looked outside. She heard the vehicle speeding away, but didn’t get a glimpse of it, she said.

• An unknown adult made sexual comments when chatting with a third-grade student on a school-issued Chromebook, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Felton Laboratory Charter School principal called deputies at 8 p.m. Saturday to report that the school’s information technology personnel contacted him about the incident.

Deputies made contact with the student’s mother. The mother told deputies she became aware of the incident when her child’s principal called her.

• For a third time in recent months, someone has stolen a catalytic converter from vehicles owned by the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.