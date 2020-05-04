Burglars steal cigarettes, scratch-off tickets from Orangeburg gas station

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Burglars broke into a Charleston Highway gas station late Friday and took 40 cartons of Newport cigarettes and over 60 scratch-off lottery tickets, according to an incident report.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the United Gas Station, located at 1456 Charleston Highway, at 11:12 p.m.
A hole was cut into the rear of the business.
The following items were missing from the business: 40 cartons of Newport cigarettes valued at $62.30 a carton, 30 Top Dollar lottery tickets valued at $10 each, 30 of The $500 lottery tickets valued at $10 each and an unknown amount of $500,000 Jackpot lottery tickets valued at $10 each.
In addition, the burglars caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the rear of the building.
The total value of the stolen cigarettes and lottery tickets is $2,812.
The case remains under investigation.
In other reports:
• Two vehicles and a house were damaged after gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m. Friday outside of a St. Matthews Road residence, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Two women were inside of the home when the shooting occurred.
One of the women said she was lying on the couch and talking on the phone when she heard gunfire.
She immediately got on the floor until the shooting ended.
She heard a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. She didn’t attempt to look outside to get a description of it.
The other woman was lying in her bed when she heard gunfire erupt outside.
After the shooting stopped, she looked outside. She heard the vehicle speeding away, but didn’t get a glimpse of it, she said.
• An unknown adult made sexual comments when chatting with a third-grade student on a school-issued Chromebook, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Felton Laboratory Charter School principal called deputies at 8 p.m. Saturday to report that the school’s information technology personnel contacted him about the incident.
Deputies made contact with the student’s mother. The mother told deputies she became aware of the incident when her child’s principal called her.
• For a third time in recent months, someone has stolen a catalytic converter from vehicles owned by the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
The agency reported Monday morning that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2000 red Dodge Ram pickup.
The value of the catalytic converter is $300.
The first incident occurred on March 4 and the second incident occurred on March 28.
• Someone stole a three-ton air conditioning unit from a Lancaster Street home. The homeowner discovered the theft on Saturday.
The air conditioning unit is valued at $2,500.
• Someone stole a pickup truck, its vehicle trailer and the three vehicles on the trailer from a hotel parking lot on Saturday, according to an incident report.
An employee of a transport business checked into the Baymont Inn, located at 3583 St. Matthews Road, at 11 p.m. Friday. He noticed the vehicles missing when he went to check out of the hotel at 7:30 a.m. the next day.
A hotel desk clerk said the vehicles were at the hotel when she arrived for work at 7 a.m., the report states.
The stolen truck is a 2005 Ford F350 truck. The stolen black auto-hauling trailer contained a 2005 blue Ford F350 truck valued at $27,000, a 2004 white Ford F350 valued at $10,000 and a non-drivable 1999 GMC Sierra C3500 bucket truck, no value provided.
The value of the stolen vehicles and trailer is $60,000.
On Sunday, a deputy found the blue Ford F350 abandoned at the intersection of Old Number Six Highway and U.S. Highway 301. The truck was not damaged.
