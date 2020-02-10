{{featured_button_text}}
Cops illustration

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Two people broke into a St. Matthews gas station and stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

On Jan. 1, the manager of the Scotchman station on Tecklenburg Lane reported that the front door glass was broken and one door was open. Inside surveillance cameras captured two individuals in black clothing wearing masks and gloves. They broke into the cigarette locker and took between 30-40 cartons of Newport cigarettes and then stole lottery tickets from the dispensers.

The loss was valued at $2,001.

In other reports:

• On Jan. 4, a St. Matthews woman reported that someone took a red Craftsman toolbox from her garage. The door was locked and there were no signs of forced entry. The toolbox contained tools and pictures valued at $450.

• On Jan. 30, a Chapin man reported that a Yamaha Grizzly ATV and carry-on trailer were stolen from his property in the Gaston area. The value was estimated at $6,000.

