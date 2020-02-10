Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Two people broke into a St. Matthews gas station and stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
On Jan. 1, the manager of the Scotchman station on Tecklenburg Lane reported that the front door glass was broken and one door was open. Inside surveillance cameras captured two individuals in black clothing wearing masks and gloves. They broke into the cigarette locker and took between 30-40 cartons of Newport cigarettes and then stole lottery tickets from the dispensers.
The loss was valued at $2,001.
You have free articles remaining.
In other reports:
• On Jan. 4, a St. Matthews woman reported that someone took a red Craftsman toolbox from her garage. The door was locked and there were no signs of forced entry. The toolbox contained tools and pictures valued at $450.
• On Jan. 30, a Chapin man reported that a Yamaha Grizzly ATV and carry-on trailer were stolen from his property in the Gaston area. The value was estimated at $6,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.