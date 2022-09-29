Burglars demand money from Orangeburg couple

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Burglars woke up an Orangeburg-area couple with demands for money, according to an incident report.

The burglars entered the couple’s Snaffle Road home at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The burglars plundered the bedroom and stole various items.

One of the burglars struck the male resident in the head with a firearm. The man received a cut as a result.

The burglars left in the couple’s 2014 Dodge Charger.

Deputies located the unoccupied Charger about 200 yards from the residence.

Deputies believe the uninvited guests then got into another vehicle and fled. There were fresh tire tracks nearby.

The items stolen from the home include $3,500 in cash, jewelry and a blue .380-caliber SCCY pistol.

The value of the stolen items is $10,900.

In other reports:

• Someone fired a gun into a Holly Hill-area home around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The home is on the 1700 block of Branchdale Highway.

A mother told deputies that she was in the kitchen when she heard shots ring out. She then checked on her daughter.

Neither the mother nor her daughter were physically injured.

The mother noticed a bullet hole in a bedroom closet, the report states.

• Someone stole an air conditioning unit and a water pump from a Neeses Highway home near Neeses. The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The items are valued at $6,300.