Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
For the second time this week, F.L. Metts grocery store has fallen victim to burglars. This time, a considerable amount of cash was stolen, according to an incident report.
Deputies responded to the Bleakley Street business at 1:37 a.m. Thursday after the alarm was activated.
About 20 minutes later, the business owner arrived at the scene and unlocked the doors so deputies could check for burglars.
In the office area, deputies and the owner discovered a large hole in the interior wall leading to the outside storage yard.
The report states, “The hole appeared to have been created by using a large hammer to smash through the brick wall and gain access to the office area of the business. The office area was in general disarray, indicating that it had been ransacked by the suspects in their attempt to locate items of value to steal.”
The business owner told deputies that he had four cash drawers from the previous day’s business on a shelf directly above the hole in the wall.
Deputies found two of the cash drawers outside in the rain. The money was gone.
The other two cash drawers were on the desk in the office, also empty with the exception of loose coins, the report states.
On Monday, two individuals broke into the same grocery store by breaking into a rear brick wall.
During that incident, the individuals ran directly for a money order machine.
Investigators say the machine was pulled from its mountings and electrical connections, nearly electrocuting the pair.
The pair dropped the machine and fled.
Last week, two other businesses were burglarized in a similar manner by having walls breached.
The owner of Brian’s Package Store on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg reported his business was burglarized on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
One individual is seen in security video attempting to take the cash register but is unsuccessful. The subject managed to destroy $500 worth of vodka when he knocked it over.
Someone tried again on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Quick Store in Rowesville, resulting in $100 in beer apparently being destroyed during the break-in.
If anyone has any information on the break-ins, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
In an unrelated report, a Eutawville woman called deputies for help at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.
When deputies arrived at the location, no one was at the residence, the incident report states.
Deputies noticed a pair of blue jeans hanging from the front window of a camper and a white bra on the ground under the window.
The woman walked up the street and told deputies that she went to a neighbor’s house after the incident occurred.
She was crying and was upset, the report states.
She told deputies that she was on the chair in the camper when a man opened the window, cut the screen, reached in and grabbed her by the neck.
She said that the man then crawled through the window and held her down by her arms as he was on top of her.
She said that another woman in the camper was in the back room bunk.
That woman crawled over the man and the first woman to exit the camper through the window, the report said.
The first woman told deputies that the man then “had his way” with her, but didn’t tell deputies what that meant.
She told deputies her private areas hurt.
When deputies asked the woman who attacked her, she told them that they were going to get her in trouble.
Orangeburg County EMS transported her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies weren’t able to reach the second woman who was reportedly inside the camper.
