Burglar strikes Neeses storage building again

The storage building by Neeses Town Hall on Park Street has been broken into multiple times since late March.

Neeses Mayor Kenneth Gleaton discovered the most recent burglary at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The thief took an orange Echo trimmer and two 5-gallon gas cans, along with the two game cameras Gleaton set up for security purposes.

The value of the items stolen in the most recent burglary is $470.

In past burglaries of the shed, the thief took items including an orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a .40-caliber black Glock 22 pistol from a Zoo Lane home in Eutawville sometime on Saturday.

It is valued at $708.

