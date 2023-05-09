Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone broke into a Treadwell Street home while the homeowner was away, according to an incident report.
The homeowner arrived home on Monday to discover that his home was in disarray and the following items were stolen: a 50-inch Phillips television, a 43-inch Hisense television, a Sony PlayStation 5 and controller, a Samsung washing machine and a Samsung dryer.
The value of the stolen items is $4,186.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 20 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.