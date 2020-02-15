You are the owner of this article.
Burglar steals $30 from Orangeburg City Hall
City Cameras (copy)

A surveillance camera is positioned on Middleton Street in front of Orangeburg City Hall.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are trying to identify the person who broke into Orangeburg City Hall, located at 933 Middleton St.

The burglar stole about $30 in cash from an administrative assistant’s office, according to Lt. Anthony Robinson.

A city employee arrived around 9:58 a.m. on Saturday and discovered a broken window and a wooden pallet pushed against the building near the window.

“Entry was made into the city administrator’s secretary’s office,” Robinson said.

The burglar removed a cash collection container for a fundraiser that was in the office.

The container held about $30, he said.

No other offices or items at city hall were disturbed.

Robinson said investigators are reviewing surveillance videos of the break-in.

Preliminary investigations indicated the burglary occurred around midnight.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

