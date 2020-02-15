Burglar steals $30 from Orangeburg City Hall

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are trying to identify the person who broke into Orangeburg City Hall, located at 933 Middleton St.

The burglar stole about $30 in cash from an administrative assistant’s office, according to Lt. Anthony Robinson.

A city employee arrived around 9:58 a.m. on Saturday and discovered a broken window and a wooden pallet pushed against the building near the window.

“Entry was made into the city administrator’s secretary’s office,” Robinson said.

The burglar removed a cash collection container for a fundraiser that was in the office.

The container held about $30, he said.

No other offices or items at city hall were disturbed.

Robinson said investigators are reviewing surveillance videos of the break-in.

Preliminary investigations indicated the burglary occurred around midnight.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

