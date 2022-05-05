Burglar steals cigars, T-shirts from Orangeburg Dollar General

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A burglar stole cigars and shirts worth more than $1,000 from Dollar General a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the business, located at 1730 Russell Street, due to an activated alarm.

They discovered the burglar took Black & Mild cigars and packs of white T-shirts.

The value of the stolen items is $2,000.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a black Samsonite computer bag containing a silver Vostro Notebook 7500, charging cable and wireless mouse from outside of a room at the Town Terrace motel on Tuesday.

The motel is located at 830 Five Chop Road.

The value of the stolen items is $1,240.

• Someone burglarized The Keg convenience store, located at 409 John C. Calhoun Drive, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The burglar stole 25 cartons of Newport 100s cigarettes and 10 single packs of Newport cigarettes.

The value of the stolen cigarettes is $2,080.

• An Apple iPhone 12 pro was stolen from an unsecured Toyota Camry parked at Dodge’s, located at 1801 Old Edisto Drive, according to an incident report.

The theft occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The value of the phone is $1,200.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck belonging to Gressette Pest Control, located at 821 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Tuesday morning.

The value of the stolen catalytic converter is $1,584 and the estimated damage is $2,500.

In other reports:

• The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Toyota Sequoia, parked at a Dorchester Street home, in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,200 and the estimated damage to the SUV is $1,200.

• A woman reported someone reached into her pocketbook and stole $1,200 from it.

Her pocketbook was in her vehicle parked at a Banashee Circle home in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

