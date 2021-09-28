Burglar punches Cordova man

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova man was assaulted when two burglars fled his home early Monday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man arrived at his Dawsey Street home just before 5 a.m.

He noticed damage to his front glass door.

As he was entering the home, one of the burglars punched him in the face and ran out of the house.

While the homeowner was on the ground, he noticed the other burglar run out of the house.

Once inside, the homeowner noticed the following items missing: a 65-inch Vizio television, two Canon video cameras and another video camera.

The value of the stolen items is $1,570.

The homeowner says the burglars were males who were wearing all black.

In an unrelated incident report, a Cordova man says he was driving on Podium Road when his passenger demanded repayment of $30 loan.

The passenger said he’d take the man’s vehicle if he didn’t pay up.

The man stopped to urinate by the side of the road.