OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke through the brick wall of Metts Grocery.

The owners and employees of Metts Grocery discovered the break-in at around 6:24 a.m. Monday.

Deputies found a human-size hole in the rear brick wall of the Bleakley Street business, an incident report states.

It’s not yet known if the burglar stole anything. The lottery machine and the money order machine were damaged, the report states.

The store’s alarm was activated about four hours before the owners and employees arrived. A deputy responded but didn’t notice any signs of a burglary.

The rear of the business is secluded and secured by a gate topped with barbed wire, the report states.

The burglary was recorded on the business’s surveillance system.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

