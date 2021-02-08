Bullets strike two Orangeburg homes while children sleep

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two homes were shot over the weekend while children slept inside, according to police incident reports.

The first shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday on Treadwell Street.

A woman and her children were asleep when the sound of a gunshot woke her up. A bullet shattered her bedroom window.

The sound woke up her children and they were scared, she told police.

The woman said she doesn’t know who would’ve shot her home and she doesn’t have any issues with anyone.

In the second incident, a bullet entered a home on Ellis Avenue around 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

The sound of the gunfire woke a woman up.

One of her children was asleep on the couch in the living room. A bullet shattered the living room window, which was about one foot away from the sleeping child.

The children in the home were ages 8 and 11. They slept through the shooting incident.

An officer located a shell casing outside on the ground, near the living room window.

No one was injured in the shooting incidents.