Bullets strike Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Several bullets hit an Orangeburg home occupied by a woman and her son early Friday morning.

No one was injured in the residence.

The woman said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday. It occurred shortly after her son returned to their Dena Lane residence, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman said she told her son to remove the garbage from the residence.

The juvenile did as asked, returned inside, entered his room and then the shots were fired, the report states.

Law enforcement noticed multiple bullet holes penetrated the residence.

In unrelated reports:

• A Roosevelt Gardens woman reported hearing two to three gunshots outside of her apartment shortly after midnight Monday.

The woman said she was mopping floors with her daughter.

Her daughter went out the back door of the apartment to dump the bucket of water, the report states.

Once the daughter opened the door, the gunshots rang out, according to the report. Two males were seen running from the scene.