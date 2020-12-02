Bullets strike Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man woke to the sound of bullets going over his head, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man and two other residents of a Dellwood Drive home reported hearing gunshots at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the residents reported that he was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots and glass breaking. Another man said he was in the kitchen when he heard bullets striking the house.

The three men say they don’t know who could have shot their home.

The Orangeburg home sustained 10 or more gunshots, the report states. None of the men were injured.

Deputies found shell casings in the road and one unfired round in the roadway on Shadow Lawn Drive.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg woman reported that she woke up at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday to the sound of someone inside of her Pheasant Lane house.

She and her two children were asleep in the master bedroom at the time.

The woman told her children to jump out of the windows and run to a neighbor’s house so she could contact law enforcement.