Bullets strike Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man woke to the sound of bullets going over his head, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man and two other residents of a Dellwood Drive home reported hearing gunshots at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
One of the residents reported that he was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots and glass breaking. Another man said he was in the kitchen when he heard bullets striking the house.
The three men say they don’t know who could have shot their home.
The Orangeburg home sustained 10 or more gunshots, the report states. None of the men were injured.
Deputies found shell casings in the road and one unfired round in the roadway on Shadow Lawn Drive.
In other reports:
• An Orangeburg woman reported that she woke up at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday to the sound of someone inside of her Pheasant Lane house.
She and her two children were asleep in the master bedroom at the time.
The woman told her children to jump out of the windows and run to a neighbor’s house so she could contact law enforcement.
She told deputies that she’d forgotten to secure her home before going to sleep.
Deputies conducted a sweep of the residence to be sure no one else was inside of it.
The children’s rooms appeared to have been disturbed, but nothing was taken, the report states.
• Three men were seen on surveillance footage breaking into a Charleston Highway property around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
They appeared to cut and steal a catalytic converter from a 2016 white Chevrolet Silverado.
The property owner discovered something was amiss when he couldn’t get his truck to start just before 9 a.m. Monday, so he called law enforcement and reviewed the camera footage.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• Someone stole a 1996 green Dodge Caravan from a home in Neeses.
The theft was discovered and reported on Monday morning.
The value of the vehicle is $2,000.
• Someone stole a 2008 grey Dodge Charger from a Podium Road residence in Cordova around 10 p.m. Monday.
The vehicle has 32-inch chrome rims and a new motor.
It is valued at $6,000.
• Six catalytic converters were stolen from six vehicles owned by O’Cain Construction at Cut Off Road in Orangeburg.
An employee noticed the theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday and called law enforcement.
Deputies also collected two Sawzall blades that were near the vehicles.
The thieves stole the catalytic converters from the following vehicles: a 2006 white Ford E250 van, a 2019 white Ford F250, a 2011 white Ford F550, a 2013 white Ford F150 and two 2014 white Ford F150s.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $8,000.
