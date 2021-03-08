Bullets penetrate family’s Orangeburg home; two toddlers among those in home during shooting

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone opened fire on a Cherry Hill Road home in Orangeburg at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A woman told deputies she was in the front bedroom watching TikTok videos on her phone when she heard gunfire erupt outside. Moments later, she heard a buzzing sound come across the room.

That woke up the other two adults who were in the home.

There were two toddlers in the home as well.

Deputies recovered 16 shell casings from outside of the home.

Three bullets struck the home.

One entered the front far right bedroom and lodged in the bedroom closet, a second struck the front family room and lodged in drywall and the third went into the front left bedroom, through the closet and lodged in the back of a couch.

No one was physically injured.

In other reports:

• A woman claims her boyfriend shot at her vehicle while she was driving on Saturday morning, according to an incident report.