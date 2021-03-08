Bullets penetrate family’s Orangeburg home; two toddlers among those in home during shooting

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone opened fire on a Cherry Hill Road home in Orangeburg at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A woman told deputies she was in the front bedroom watching TikTok videos on her phone when she heard gunfire erupt outside. Moments later, she heard a buzzing sound come across the room.
That woke up the other two adults who were in the home.
There were two toddlers in the home as well.
Deputies recovered 16 shell casings from outside of the home.
Three bullets struck the home.
One entered the front far right bedroom and lodged in the bedroom closet, a second struck the front family room and lodged in drywall and the third went into the front left bedroom, through the closet and lodged in the back of a couch.
No one was physically injured.
In other reports:
• A woman claims her boyfriend shot at her vehicle while she was driving on Saturday morning, according to an incident report.
The woman said she was driving down Decatur Street when her boyfriend drove up in the opposite direction.
She claims her boyfriend hollered, “You got something you wanna say?”
He allegedly then fired a weapon.
The first bullet struck under the front driver’s door handle and the second bullet went through the front driver’s door and lodged in the rear passenger speaker compartment, the report said.
The woman drove to a convenience store, told an employee someone shot at her and hid in the bathroom until deputies arrived.
She told deputies she’s not sure if she wants to press charges.
• Someone stole a firearm out of an unlocked 2007 Cadillac CTS parked on Noonie Curve Road on Saturday, according to an incident report.
The .40-caliber semi-automatic Glock handgun is valued at $550.
• The following items were stolen from storage sheds and trailers on an Old Number Six Highway property in Eutawville: a set of mattresses, a chest of drawers, a car radio from a 1998 Dodge Durango and a 2011 red and black Polaris.
The value of the stolen items is $3,550.
The property owner discovered the theft on Saturday.
• Someone stole the following items from a Mozel Lane residence in Bowman on Thursday: the front door, a screen door, refrigerator, window, sink, carpet and bronze oak flooring.
The items are valued at $2,409
• A second person has been accused of damaging a Eutawville home.
Rachel Adkisson, 24, of 1045 S. Ocean Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach is facing the charge of malicious injury to personal property valued over $10,000.
Adkisson is the second person accused of causing $30,000 in damage to a Eutawville home.
Late last week, deputies arrested 21-year-old Kristion Keary Keller and charged him with the same offense. He last lived on Wood Duck Lane.
If Keller and Adkisson are convicted, they each face a court-imposed fine, up to 10 years in prison or both.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.