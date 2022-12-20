 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday season the Times and Democrat is partnering with Fogle's Piggly Wiggly who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
breaking top story

Bullets hit Santee home

2021 marked the year with the highest gun death’s rate in the United States. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets struck an occupied home on Planters Trace Road, outside of Santee, on Monday morning, according to an incident report.

A woman reported that she was laying on the couch in the living room when she heard four bullets strike a wall.

Deputies weren’t able to find any shell casings at the scene.

The bullets struck the plastic siding of the house.

No one in the home was physically injured.

Holly Hill Police Department

Someone stole catalytic converters from three trucks owned by the town of Holly Hill.

The catalytic converters were stolen from the following trucks: a 1988 Ford, a 2001 Chevrolet and a 2011 Ford F-150.

An officer found a pair of vise grips, a half-empty bottle of Pepsi and a live .22-caliber bullet by the front passenger tire of the Ford F-150.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $3,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

