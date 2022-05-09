Bullets hit Orangeburg home

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Several bullets hit an Orangeburg home at about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to an ODPS incident report.

A woman and her granddaughter were in the Maxcy Street home at the time of the shooting, but were not physically injured, the report said.

Witnesses said they noticed someone come down Maxcy Street from Russell Street. The person began shooting at the residence.

In other reports:

• About $4,000 worth of cigarettes, cigars and lottery tickets were stolen during the early morning hours of May 3 from The Keg.

• Officers allegedly seized about 97.7 grams of marijuana Monday morning after pulling over a 21-year-old male subject due to speeding.

Officers clocked the subject going 51 mph in a 30 mph zone on Magnolia Street, according to an incident report.

During the traffic stop, officers reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed marijuana in the trunk and under the driver's seat. A scale was also found.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Several guns were stolen from a North Road home on Sunday.

The owner returned home on Sunday afternoon when he noticed door to his camper was open, according to an incident report.

The man said he noticed several weapons were stolen from the camper, including five Remington rifles, a Banellie 12-gauge and a Sig Sauer .40-caliber.

The man said the door of the camper was not locked and that he believes the thief knew the layout of the camper, the report said.

The value of the guns totaled about $6,900.

In other reports:

• Catalytic converters were cut from three Orangeburg Department of Social Services vehicles parked at the Howard Hill Drive office over the weekend.

An exhaust pipe was cut on a fourth vehicle, according to the report.

The value of the stolen items is about $1,500.

• Someone who works on Village Park Drive said two catalytic converters were stolen from his 2006 Toyota Tundra early Monday morning, according to an incident report.

The man said he knew something wrong around 4:30 a.m. when he heard a saw in the parking lot outside his office.

The man said he yelled at the subjects but it was too late. They had already sawed off his vehicle parts and fled the scene.

• A Branchville man said someone broke into his Freedom Road home.

The items stolen included five pairs of Nike shoes, assorted clothing, a 55-inch flatscreen Samsung television, a water jug with about $500 worth of coins, about $400 worth of cash bills, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, and at least a dozen 12-gauge rounds.

