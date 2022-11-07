Bullets hit Orangeburg-area home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets hit an Orangeburg-area home where five people slept early Monday morning, according to an incident report.

The shooting occurred around 2:07 a.m. at a Valley Drive home.

The residents woke up to the sound of gunshots.

Bullets struck the exterior wall of the living room and front door, with some of the bullets exiting from the back of the home.

None of the people in the home were physically injured.

Deputies recovered several shell casings from the roadway in front of the home.

In other reports:

• The following were reported stolen from Four Holes Sales and Services, located at 3232 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg, on Sunday morning: a 2007 blue Freightliner conventional semi-truck valued at $27,000; a 40-foot burgundy container box labeled “Hapag Lloyd” valued at $12,000 and a 40-foot orange NACP port chassis valued at $25,000.

The value of the stolen items is $64,000.

• Someone stole the following items from an area along Ryan Road and Treeing Walker Road in Orangeburg: an 8-foot-by-16-foot flatbed trailer, a blue and black generator, a white washing machine, a white clothes dryer, a fireplace and two leather office chairs.

The theft was reported on Sunday.

The items are valued at $8,400.

• A brown Michael Kors purse and a bag containing five gold chains were stolen from a Lincoln MKC parked at an Amanda Circle residence in Springfield on Sunday.

Four of the gold chains were decorated with butterflies, while the other had a circle of life pendant.

The items are valued at $3,300.

• The following firearms were stolen from a Hecar Drive home in Bowman: a Winchester 330 rifle, a Winchester 30-06 rifle, a Remington pump shotgun, a Winchester 1100 pump shotgun, a Remington auto-shotgun, a Savage Arms 270 rifle, a Winchester 270 rifle and a Browning 30-06 rifle.

The theft was reported late Saturday night.

The value of the stolen firearms is $4,050.

• A Hewitt Road man, in Rowesville, reported on Saturday night that someone stole $2,000 in cash he kept in a closet.