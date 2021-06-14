 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullets hit Orangeburg apartment
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Bullets hit Orangeburg apartment

{{featured_button_text}}
blue lights illustration

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets hit a Corona Drive apartment unit early Friday morning in Orangeburg. The residents weren’t hurt, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the residents thought he heard fireworks around 3:30 a.m. He didn’t think much of it until he went outside later in the morning and saw two bullet holes in the apartment building.

Deputies couldn’t find any shell casings.

In other reports:

• A dog accidentally locked itself and a 1-year-old child inside of a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The vehicle’s engine and air conditioning were running.

A woman told deputies that she went inside of a Louise Drive residence to get a bottle for her nephew. When she returned outside, she noticed that her dog managed to press the door-lock button.

She contacted a family member who had a lock kit and he successfully unlocked the vehicle.

• Someone stole a 16-foot, 2017 silver and orange vehicle trailer from Green’s Auto Sales, located a 1054 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg, early Friday morning, according to an incident report.

It is valued at $5,000.

• A thief cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Hyundai Sonata parked at a Beason Road church on Friday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• Someone stole a .22-caliber black and pink Taurus pistol from a vehicle parked on Mannlicher Drive in Orangeburg.

The gun owner discovered and reported the theft on Friday. It is valued at $225.

• A black, 14-foot single-axle trailer was stolen from a Crosby Street residence early Friday morning.

It is valued at $2,000.

• Someone stole a crankshaft from a 2012 Yamaha personal watercraft that had been parked at the Honda dealership on All American Lane in Orangeburg for two-and-a-half months.

The crankshaft is valued at $5,500.

• Someone cut and stole the catalytic converter off of a 1991 gray Dodge Dakota truck parked at a Valley Drive property in Cordova on Friday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $300. The vehicle owner doesn’t wish to pursue charges, the report states.

• A Faith Drive man, in Cordova, reported on Friday that someone took his black, 9 mm G2 Taurus handgun without consent.

It is valued at $300.

• Someone stole a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower and a 5-gallon gas jug after breaking the lock on a secured shed on Majority Road in Orangeburg.

The theft was discovered and reported Saturday morning.

The value of the lawnmower and jug is $2,019.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole the catalytic converter off of a 2019 Toyota Rav-4 parked in the parking lot at Orangeburg Plaza, at 2060 Columbia Road, on Saturday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $900.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News