Bullets hit Orangeburg apartment

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets hit a Corona Drive apartment unit early Friday morning in Orangeburg. The residents weren’t hurt, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the residents thought he heard fireworks around 3:30 a.m. He didn’t think much of it until he went outside later in the morning and saw two bullet holes in the apartment building.

Deputies couldn’t find any shell casings.

In other reports:

• A dog accidentally locked itself and a 1-year-old child inside of a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The vehicle’s engine and air conditioning were running.

A woman told deputies that she went inside of a Louise Drive residence to get a bottle for her nephew. When she returned outside, she noticed that her dog managed to press the door-lock button.

She contacted a family member who had a lock kit and he successfully unlocked the vehicle.