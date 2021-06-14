Bullets hit Orangeburg apartment

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Bullets hit a Corona Drive apartment unit early Friday morning in Orangeburg. The residents weren’t hurt, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
One of the residents thought he heard fireworks around 3:30 a.m. He didn’t think much of it until he went outside later in the morning and saw two bullet holes in the apartment building.
Deputies couldn’t find any shell casings.
In other reports:
• A dog accidentally locked itself and a 1-year-old child inside of a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The vehicle’s engine and air conditioning were running.
A woman told deputies that she went inside of a Louise Drive residence to get a bottle for her nephew. When she returned outside, she noticed that her dog managed to press the door-lock button.
She contacted a family member who had a lock kit and he successfully unlocked the vehicle.
• Someone stole a 16-foot, 2017 silver and orange vehicle trailer from Green’s Auto Sales, located a 1054 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg, early Friday morning, according to an incident report.
It is valued at $5,000.
• A thief cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Hyundai Sonata parked at a Beason Road church on Friday.
The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• Someone stole a .22-caliber black and pink Taurus pistol from a vehicle parked on Mannlicher Drive in Orangeburg.
The gun owner discovered and reported the theft on Friday. It is valued at $225.
• A black, 14-foot single-axle trailer was stolen from a Crosby Street residence early Friday morning.
It is valued at $2,000.
• Someone stole a crankshaft from a 2012 Yamaha personal watercraft that had been parked at the Honda dealership on All American Lane in Orangeburg for two-and-a-half months.
The crankshaft is valued at $5,500.
• Someone cut and stole the catalytic converter off of a 1991 gray Dodge Dakota truck parked at a Valley Drive property in Cordova on Friday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $300. The vehicle owner doesn’t wish to pursue charges, the report states.
• A Faith Drive man, in Cordova, reported on Friday that someone took his black, 9 mm G2 Taurus handgun without consent.
It is valued at $300.
• Someone stole a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower and a 5-gallon gas jug after breaking the lock on a secured shed on Majority Road in Orangeburg.
The theft was discovered and reported Saturday morning.
The value of the lawnmower and jug is $2,019.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole the catalytic converter off of a 2019 Toyota Rav-4 parked in the parking lot at Orangeburg Plaza, at 2060 Columbia Road, on Saturday.
The catalytic converter is valued at $900.
