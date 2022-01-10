Bullets hit Holly Hill home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a Holly Hill home just before 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

Two adults and two children were in the Bayview Street home. They weren’t physically injured.

The two adults woke up to the sound of gunfire, which they initially thought may have been fireworks.

When one of the adults assessed the situation, he discovered multiple holes in the wall.

In total, seven bullets struck the home.

Deputies located four spent shell casings in the road in front of the home.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A parent alleged Friday that her child had been engaged in sexual activity with her ex-romantic partner, according to an ODPS incident report.

The parent claims that the child’s cellphone showed sexually explicit text messages between the child and the ex.

The parent also claims the child and ex engaged in sexual activity while the parent was at work.

The incident remains under investigation.

