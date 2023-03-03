Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Three homes and one car were shot early Tuesday in Eutawville.

Deputies first responded to a home on Rodeo Drive at 1:56 a.m. Two women reported hearing multiple gunshots outside of a home.

One of the women discovered a bullet went through her bathroom wall and her glass shower door.

Then 20 minutes later, women at two separate Polite Drive homes called deputies after hearing gunfire.

Bullets struck one home in five different places.

One of those bullets entered the home and struck the glass door on the stove, causing a propane gas leak.

The Eutawville fire department came to check it out.

The other home was shot as two sisters inside were preparing for bed. Bullets struck a 2001 Toyota Camry, a window frame, a screen door, a glass window and a curtain.

None of the women in the three incidents were physically injured.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A woman claimed on Tuesday that an Orangeburg business owner forcefully kissed her and touched her inappropriately, according to an incident report.

The woman told officers that she and her husband had the Orangeburg business owner come to their home on Monday to provide professional services.

She said the business owner told her he wanted her to be alone and visit his office. The report said.

She told officers that when she did, he allegedly forcefully kissed her and then touched her on her private areas.

The case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.